Peshawar Zone wins trophy of KP HED Inter-College Girls Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Peshawar Zone clinched the trophy of the Directorate of Higher Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by securing 41 points in the HED Girls Inter-College Games, which concluded here at City Gulbahar Girls College on Wednesday.

In the overall zone competitions City Gulbahar Girls College secured 21 points, Frontier College for Women Peshawar recorded 16 points and Girls College Bacha Khan got 10 points to make an aggregated total 41 points while Girls College Haripur Hazara Zone took 28 points got second position and Bannu Zone grabbed third position.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Department (HED) Meena Khan Afridi was the chief guest on this occasion. Director Higher Education Dr Fareed Ullah Shah, Principal and Provincial President Sports Committee Professor Rabia Sikandar, Additional Director Establishment Shabana Marwar, Deputy Director Sports Dr Imran Ullah Khan, Assistant Professor Qurat Ul Ain, Miss Zubia Qamar, Principal Girls College Bacha Khan, Regional Directors Hazara, Bannu, Swat, Mardan and Peshawar, Ex-Director Sports and Organizer Peshawar Zone Abdul Rashid Anwar, Organizing Secretary Miss Najma Naz Qazi, Principal of various colleges, teaching staff, players, and large number of students spectators were also present.

The colourful ceremony was started from the recitation from Holy Quran by Ayseha, Student of BS Political Science, followed by a Naat Sharif presented by BS English Zalah, and the National Anthem.

Chief Guest Provincial Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi said that the provincial government has always prioritized sports and in the past practical steps have been taken for the promotion of sports in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that fortunately there is talent in women as well as men in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and this is the reason why the girls of our province reached to the national and international levels.

He said that it is the priority of the present government to provide equal opportunities to women like men in the field of sports.

Free education will be provided to orphanage children and females till intermediate grades. On this occasion, he addressed the students and told them to focus on their quality education along with sports so that they can achieve success in the academic field as well.

The Minister appreciated the organizing committee for holding different games in which a total of 324 male and female colleges divided in eight different zones across the province took part. He said sports teaches us discipline, unity, tolerance and above all accepting defeats and victories of others.

He advised the students to take active part in sports which is now an integral part of the academic. He said the present government is fully giving attention to organize different sports activities across the province. KP Minister for Higher Education Department said that the projects related to developing sports infrastructures in the province would be re-started so that to ensure playing field facilities at the Tehsil and District levels.

He said a bigger Games involving all the male and female colleges would be organized very soon wherein the cash prizes for the winners, runners-up and third position holders teams and in the individual games would be increased to double.

He said no country could progress without education and that is why the government is fully committee to ensure quality education to the youth. He said it is very encouraging that a record number of male and female colleges all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took part in different Games including cricket (male & female), football (male & female), hockey (male & female), volleyball (male & female), basketball (male & female), Throw Ball (male & female), Tchoukball (male & female), Handball (male & female), badminton (male & female), Table Tennis (male & female), and Squash (male & female).

Meena Khan Afridi also announced to ensure quality education in the colleges while the shortage of teaching staff in the colleges would soon be addressed and all other genuine demands of the colleges would be fulfilled on priority basis.

He said they want to continue sports friendly policy in the educational institution that aims to unite the youth sports culture at one platform. He said the youth will have the opportunity, motivation, and access to play sports—regardless of their race, ethnicity, sex, ability, or ZIP code. Why youth sports? Research shows that participating in youth sports can lead to immediate and long-term benefits for youth, their families, and communities.

He said, clearly, sports can help you reach your fitness goals and maintain a healthy weight. However, they also encourage healthy decision-making such as not smoking and not drinking.

At the end, KP Minister for Higher Education gave away the general trophy to Govt College Peshawar by winning the Tchoukball, table tennis and third position in volleyball, basketball, throwball, and runners-up trophies of Handball, and hockey.

Results:

Cricket

Girls College Gulbahar, GGDC Seria Nurang, Bannu, GGDC Swal Dair, Mardan

Badminton:

GPGC Abbottabad Hazara, Govt Frontier College for Women, GGDC Chitral (Malakand)

Table Tennis:

GPGC Abbottbad, Hazara, GGDC Dera Ismail Khan, GPGC Bacha Khan, Peshawar

Netball: GGDC City Gulbahar, Peshawar, GFCW Peshawar, GGDC No. 1 Haripur, Hazara

Handball:

GGDC Haripur, Hazara, GGDC Sarai Salah Hazara and GGDC Nowshera, Mardan Zone

Volleyball:

GGDC Dargai, Malakand, GPGC Abbottabad, GGDC Lakki Marwat.

Basketball:

GGDC City Gulbahar, Peshawar, GPGC Nowshera, Mardan Zone, GGDC Haripur, Hazara

Throw Ball:

GFCW Peshawar, GGDC Bacha Khan, Peshawar, and GPGC Nowshera, Peshawar

Tchoukball:

Govt Frontier College for Women, Peshawar, GGDC Cheti Dheria, Hazara, GGDC City Gulbahar