Rupee Loses 08 Paisa Against Dollar
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 06:24 PM
Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday lost 08 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.26 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.18
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday lost 08 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.26 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.18.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.25 and Rs 279.80 respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by Rs.1.
31 to close at Rs 301.24 against the last day’s closing of Rs 299.93, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen went up by 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.78; whereas an increase of Rs1.89 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 350.44 as compared to the last closing of Rs 348.55.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs 75.75 and Rs 74.19 respectively.
Recent Stories
Fazl demands re-election, establishment’s zero-‘interference’
Peshawar Zone wins trophy of KP HED Inter-College Girls Games
Vice Foreign Minister Eng. Waleed Elkhereiji receives newly appointed Chinese Am ..
Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity
ICCI President inaugurates water filtration plant at G-11 Markaz
Taxidermy workshop concludes at Sargodha University
PIE's inaugural RAG meeting sets education research agenda
PTCL launches SHOQ TV Box to revolutionize television viewing experience in Paki ..
£190 million case: IHC allows Imran Khan’s bail plea
Qatar eyes more long-term gas supply deals this year
EU cuts inflation forecast for 2024 despite uncertainty
Gomal uni, PTCL organize workshop on modern networking technologies
More Stories From Business
-
ICCI President inaugurates water filtration plant at G-11 Markaz5 minutes ago
-
78.97 percent cotton cultivation target achieved in Faisalabad division39 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 132.79 points49 minutes ago
-
Medical students must excel in their fields: Dr Javaid Akram1 hour ago
-
Heavy machinery reached for speedy completion of Abdullahpur-Jhumra road flyover1 hour ago
-
KPOGDCL signs PCA with Govt over Petroleum Block3 hours ago
-
Political stability, persistent policies imperative for growth: Ahsan iqbal3 hours ago
-
Child mascots and bun towers: Hong Kong keeps island traditions alive4 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 15 May 20244 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 2,900 per tola to Rs 244,0004 hours ago
-
Asian markets mixed as focus turns to US inflation report4 minutes ago