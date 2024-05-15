Open Menu

Rupee Loses 08 Paisa Against Dollar

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 06:24 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday lost 08 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.26 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.18.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.25 and Rs 279.80 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs.1.

31 to close at Rs 301.24 against the last day’s closing of Rs 299.93, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went up by 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.78; whereas an increase of Rs1.89 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 350.44 as compared to the last closing of Rs 348.55.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs 75.75 and Rs 74.19 respectively.

