MADINAH al-MUNAWWARAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Pakistan Hajj Mission has welcomed a total of 15,819 intending pilgrims so far in the revered city of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him). The remaining pilgrims are scheduled to arrive by May 17, and those who complete an 8-day stay will then embark on their journey to Makkah to fulfill Hajj obligation.

In the first leg of their spiritual journey, around 34,316 Pakistanis will reach Madinah by May 24 through 146 flights for at least an eight-day stay, offering 40 prayers in Masjid-e-Nabvi (SAW) before leaving for Makkah.

“On May 15, around 2,736 Pakistani Hajj pilgrims are scheduled to arrive in Madinah, following which the total number of Pakistani Hujjaj will reach 15,819," spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Muhammad Umar Butt told APP on Wednesday.

From May 24 to June 09, as many as 114 flights will be operating to airlift 34,422 Pakistanis from major cities to Jeddah.

This year, 179,210 Pakistanis will perform the Hajj, out of which 89,605 each will be arriving in the sacred places of Madinah al-Munawwarah and Makkah al Mukarramah under the government and private schemes, while a quota of 25,000 and 44,802 Hujjaj respectively has been allocated for sponsorship schemes.

From May 17, Pakistani pilgrims who have completed their eight-day stay in Madinah will start departing for Makkah, the final convergence destination for faithful arriving from across the world.

They will travel to Makkah as "advanced caravans," wearing Ihram and reciting Talbiyah: "Labbaik Allahuma Labbaik (Here I am, O Allah, here I am!), Labbaik La Sharika Laka Labbaik (Here I am, no partner do You have, here I am), Inna Al-Hamda Wan-Ni'mata Laka Wal-Mulk (Indeed, all praise, grace, and sovereignty belong to You), La Sharika Laka Labbaik! (No partner do You have, here I am!).

To ensure the smooth facilitation of pilgrims, the ministry has established a control room in Makkah and Madinah, which is operating 24/7. The control room is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and staffed by experienced officials who are working tirelessly to provide assistance to pilgrims. In addition, 119 assistants and 66 doctors are providing medical services to pilgrims, with two dispensaries and one central hospital in Madinah operating around the clock.

The Pakistan Hajj Mission has so far received 195 complaints through its mobile app, which have been promptly resolved. The mission's lost and found department has also recovered 111 bags and 7 wheelchairs, which have been returned to their rightful owners. Meanwhile, over 6,000 Pakistani Hajj pilgrims have performed Nawafil in Riyadh al Jannah, with all pilgrims being provided accommodation near Masjid e Nabvi (PBUH). The mission has also hired seven catering companies to provide three meals a day to pilgrims in Madinah.

Answering a question, the spokesman said the ministry has made elaborate arrangements to extend maximum facilities to intending pilgrims both in Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Before the start of the pre-Hajj flight operation, the ministry held extensive training sessions for weeks to teach the intending pilgrims about the obligatory acts, necessary information to make their pilgrimage hassle-free, facilities including assistance at airports, transport to residential buildings, three-time meals and medical healthcare.