UN Calls On Georgia To Scrap 'foreign Influence' Law

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) UN human rights chief Volker Turk called Wednesday on Georgia to shelve its controversial "foreign influence" law that has sparked weeks of protests in the former Soviet republic.

The law was widely denounced as mirroring repressive Russian legislation used to silence dissent, with the United States and the European Union also calling on Georgia to withdraw it.

Turk said he "deeply regrets" the adoption of a law which means NGOs or media who get a fifth or more of their funding from abroad having to register as agents of "foreign influence".

"Authorities and lawmakers have chosen to disregard the many warnings by human rights defenders and civil society organisations," Turk said in a statement.

"The impacts on the rights to freedom of expression and association in Georgia unfortunately now risk being significant."

Turk said the law was "over broad" and risks stigmatising NGOs who may "face an atmosphere of mistrust, fear and hostility".

"The registration requirement may also have a chilling effect on them, significantly curtailing their activities," the UN high commissioner for human rights added.

"Stifling diverse voices on matters of serious public interest will only complicate the government's ability to respond effectively to the many challenges facing the country with sound legislative and policy measures."

Protesters skirmished with riot police outside the parliament building in the centre of the capital Tbilisi, where demonstrations have raged for the last month.

Weeks of mass rallies against the bill in the Caucasus country culminated on Saturday, when up to 100,000 people took to the streets of the capital in the largest anti-government rally in Georgia's recent history.

The UN Human Rights Office has previously expressed concern about unnecessary and disproportionate use of force against demonstrators.

"Authorities need to promptly investigate allegations of violence and ill-treatment in the context of the protests, including reported assaults on protesters and their families," said Turk.

"I call on the authorities in Georgia to build on recent important human rights achievements and to work with the country's vibrant civil society to resolve the current challenges through an inclusive and rights-centred process."

