UN Calls On Georgia To Scrap 'foreign Influence' Law
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) UN human rights chief Volker Turk called Wednesday on Georgia to shelve its controversial "foreign influence" law that has sparked weeks of protests in the former Soviet republic.
The law was widely denounced as mirroring repressive Russian legislation used to silence dissent, with the United States and the European Union also calling on Georgia to withdraw it.
Turk said he "deeply regrets" the adoption of a law which means NGOs or media who get a fifth or more of their funding from abroad having to register as agents of "foreign influence".
"Authorities and lawmakers have chosen to disregard the many warnings by human rights defenders and civil society organisations," Turk said in a statement.
"The impacts on the rights to freedom of expression and association in Georgia unfortunately now risk being significant."
Turk said the law was "over broad" and risks stigmatising NGOs who may "face an atmosphere of mistrust, fear and hostility".
"The registration requirement may also have a chilling effect on them, significantly curtailing their activities," the UN high commissioner for human rights added.
"Stifling diverse voices on matters of serious public interest will only complicate the government's ability to respond effectively to the many challenges facing the country with sound legislative and policy measures."
Protesters skirmished with riot police outside the parliament building in the centre of the capital Tbilisi, where demonstrations have raged for the last month.
Weeks of mass rallies against the bill in the Caucasus country culminated on Saturday, when up to 100,000 people took to the streets of the capital in the largest anti-government rally in Georgia's recent history.
The UN Human Rights Office has previously expressed concern about unnecessary and disproportionate use of force against demonstrators.
"Authorities need to promptly investigate allegations of violence and ill-treatment in the context of the protests, including reported assaults on protesters and their families," said Turk.
"I call on the authorities in Georgia to build on recent important human rights achievements and to work with the country's vibrant civil society to resolve the current challenges through an inclusive and rights-centred process."
Recent Stories
Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed for Punjab
PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for national cricket team
Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s most parts today
Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan
Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures
ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024
German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB
IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases
Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy
Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar
More Stories From World
-
Pakistani Hujjaj's 'Advanced Caravans' to leave Madinah for Makkah on May 1715 minutes ago
-
Russia suspends two airports' traffic over drone threat15 minutes ago
-
French police hunt killers behind prison van ambush35 minutes ago
-
Pak Hujjaj offered most cost-effective package in region: Director Hajj Mission45 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says withdrew troops in parts of Kharkiv region2 hours ago
-
Zelensky cancels Friday visit to Spain: media, royal palace2 hours ago
-
Cannes gets rolling with strong day for women on screen2 hours ago
-
New dad Scheffler, divorcing McIlroy add emotion to PGA drama2 hours ago
-
Pakistani Hujjaj's 'Advanced Caravans' to leave Madinah for Makkah on May 173 hours ago
-
Indonesia floods kill 67 as rescuers race to find missing3 hours ago
-
Two dead, hundreds injured as riots sweep New Caledonia3 hours ago
-
Republicans flock to court to curry favor with Trump3 hours ago