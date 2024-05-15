Open Menu

Taxidermy Workshop Concludes At Sargodha University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2024 | 06:24 PM

Taxidermy workshop concludes at Sargodha University

The Department of Zoology, University of Sargodha, organised a two-day workshop on taxidermy, aimed at providing students with practical knowledge and skills in the art and science of preserving animal specimens

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Department of Zoology, University of Sargodha, organised a two-day workshop on taxidermy, aimed at providing students with practical knowledge and skills in the art and science of preserving animal specimens.

The concluding session was attended by Vice Chancellor UoS Prof. Dr Qasir Abbas, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, Dr. Misbah Sarwar, Deputy Director Punjab Wildlife Research and Training Institute Faisalabad, Dean Faculty of Science Prof. Dr. Amir Ali, Prof. Dr. Shahid Mukhtar, Chairperson Department of Zoology, students, faculty members, and wildlife enthusiasts.

Prof. Qaisar Abbas highlighted the importance of such workshops in the academic curriculum.

He remarked, “Workshops like these are pivotal in providing our students with hands-on experience and practical knowledge that go beyond classroom learning. The taxidermy workshop is a testament to our dedication to integrating practical skills with academic excellence."

Experts introduced the participants to various techniques of taxidermy, including skinning, mounting and finishing touches that bring life-like qualities to preserved animals. The workshop emphasised ethical practices in taxidermy, highlighting the importance of preserving specimens for educational and scientific purposes.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Amir Ali University Of Sargodha

Recent Stories

Fazl demands re-election, establishment’s zero-‘interference’

19 minutes ago
 Peshawar Zone wins trophy of KP HED Inter-College ..

Peshawar Zone wins trophy of KP HED Inter-College Girls Games

8 minutes ago
 Vice Foreign Minister Eng. Waleed Elkhereiji recei ..

Vice Foreign Minister Eng. Waleed Elkhereiji receives newly appointed Chinese Am ..

8 minutes ago
 Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes a ..

Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity

8 minutes ago
 ICCI President inaugurates water filtration plant ..

ICCI President inaugurates water filtration plant at G-11 Markaz

8 minutes ago
 PIE's inaugural RAG meeting sets education researc ..

PIE's inaugural RAG meeting sets education research agenda

21 minutes ago
PTCL launches SHOQ TV Box to revolutionize televis ..

PTCL launches SHOQ TV Box to revolutionize television viewing experience in Paki ..

21 minutes ago
 £190 million case: IHC allows Imran Khan’s bail ..

£190 million case: IHC allows Imran Khan’s bail plea

52 minutes ago
 Qatar eyes more long-term gas supply deals this ye ..

Qatar eyes more long-term gas supply deals this year

8 minutes ago
 Rupee loses 08 paisa against Dollar

Rupee loses 08 paisa against Dollar

8 minutes ago
 EU cuts inflation forecast for 2024 despite uncert ..

EU cuts inflation forecast for 2024 despite uncertainty

8 minutes ago
 Gomal uni, PTCL organize workshop on modern networ ..

Gomal uni, PTCL organize workshop on modern networking technologies

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan