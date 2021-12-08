Indian Military Helicopter Crashed Due To Poor Weather Conditions - Source
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 05:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Indian military helicopter with Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat on board crashed on Wednesday due to poor weather conditions, a source in the Russia aviation industry told Sputnik..
Earlier in the day, the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crashed in Tamil Nadu.
"The reason for the crash of the Mi-17V-5 helicopter in India was weather conditions. Due to heavy fog, visibility has reached a critically low level," the source said.