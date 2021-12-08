Indian Military Helicopter Crashed Due to Poor Weather Conditions - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Indian military helicopter with Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat on board crashed on Wednesday due to poor weather conditions, a source in the Russia aviation industry told Sputnik..

Earlier in the day, the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crashed in Tamil Nadu.

"The reason for the crash of the Mi-17V-5 helicopter in India was weather conditions. Due to heavy fog, visibility has reached a critically low level," the source said.