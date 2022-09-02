UrduPoint.com

Indian Navy Commissions First Domestically-Made Aircraft Carrier

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Indian Navy Commissions First Domestically-Made Aircraft Carrier

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The Indian navy commissioned on Friday the first aircraft carrier built in the country and unveiled the new flag for its naval force.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the ceremony and personally commissioned the new aircraft carrier.

Along with the new aircraft carrier, Modi introduced a new flag for the Indian navy. It features the national flag of India, and a blue octagonal piece with the national coat of arms at anchor superimposed on a shield bearing the motto of the navy.

Previously, the navy used a flag that featured the cross of St. George, the national flag of England. The blue octagonal shape represents eight directions, symbolizing the Indian navy's multi-dimensional operational capabilities, the navy added.

The ship, which will become a floating airfield for 30 fighter planes and helicopters, is called Vikrant (means "courageous" in Sanskrit) in honor of the first Indian aircraft carrier received in 1961 from the United Kingdom.

The latter took part in Indo-Pakistani wars and served in the Indian Navy until 1997.

The aircraft carrier will be armed with MiG-29 fighters in the next five to seven years, after which they will be replaced by Indian-made aircraft. The aircraft carrier will become fully combat-ready only by mid-2023.

Currently, the Indian naval force has one aircraft carrier - the Soviet-made aircraft carrier cruiser INS Vikramaditya, which was called Baku in the Soviet navy, and Admiral Gorshkov in the Russian navy. The ship was decommissioned from the Russian navy in 1996 and purchased by India in 2004, after which it underwent a complete modernization in Russia under an Indian order from 2004-2013. The ship is the flagship of the Indian navy.

Related Topics

India Russia Narendra Modi Baku St. George United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

‘Mere Humsafar’ becomes top trend on Twitter

‘Mere Humsafar’ becomes top trend on Twitter

58 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan loves Imran Khan’s response about a ..

Armeena Khan loves Imran Khan’s response about alleged diamond gifts to his wi ..

1 hour ago
 British High Commissioner lauds Pakistan’s effor ..

British High Commissioner lauds Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability

2 hours ago
 Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Fed ..

Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Federal Board Results 2022

2 hours ago
 England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour ..

England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-2 ..

Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-23

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.