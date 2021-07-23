UrduPoint.com
Indian Opposition Parties Rally Outside Parliament Over Pegasus Spyware Scandal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 12:10 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Indian opposition lawmakers held a rally on Friday in front of the Gandhi statue outside parliament to demand a probe into the Pegasus spyware scandal, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The main opposition Indian National Congress party plans to raise the issue in both chambers of the legislature later today.

Last week, Paris-based Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International obtained a list of over 50,000 phone numbers whose owners might have been targeted by government clients of Israeli cybersecurity firm NSO Group using its Pegasus software. Among the potential targets, there were over 1,000 Indian phone numbers belonging to journalists, businessmen, politicians, including ex-Indian National Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

On Monday, the Indian National Congress requested a probe into the alleged role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the scandal, accusing him of "treason."

