India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 7,761,312, Death Toll At 117,306

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 02:07 PM

India's COVID-19 tally reached 7,761,312 as 54,366 more cases were registered during the past 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the federal health ministry on Friday

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally reached 7,761,312 as 54,366 more cases were registered during the past 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the Federal health ministry on Friday.

The death toll rose to 117,306, with 690 deaths recorded since Thursday morning.

Still there are 695,509 active COVID-19 cases in the country, and 6,948,497 people have recovered.

The Indian government's focus has been on ramping up COVID-19 testing facilities.

Till Thursday, the number of total tests conducted in the country crossed the 100-million mark, reaching 100,113,085, out of which 1,442,722 tests were conducted on Thursday alone, showed the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

On Tuesday, the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens to strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

In a televised address to the nation, Modi appealed to all the countrymen to wear masks while out of homes, regularly wash hands and maintain social distancing as, according to him, the lockdown was over but the virus was not over yet.

