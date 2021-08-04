NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The maiden sea trials for India's first home-built aircraft carrier, India Naval Ship (INS) Vikrant, began on Wednesday.

"Proud & historic day for India as the reincarnated #Vikrant sails for her maiden sea trials today, in the 50th year of her illustrious predecessor's key role in victory in the #1971 war Largest & most complex warship ever to be designed & built in India," a spokesperson of the Indian Navy wrote on Twitter.

The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) will be renamed the INS Vikrant when it is commissioned into service. It will be the second ship to use the name Vikrant; the first was the Indian Navy's first aircraft carrier, which served in the 1971 India-Pakistan war until it was decommissioned in 1997.

The second Vikrant is expected to be commissioned by 2022.