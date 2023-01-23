UrduPoint.com

Individual Sanctions Must Be Introduced Only On Legal Grounds - Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto

EU Sanctions should be introduced against individuals only based on legal grounds, and should be frequently revised, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) EU Sanctions should be introduced against individuals only based on legal grounds, and should be frequently revised, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

Earlier in the month, media reported Hungary's demands to lift EU sanctions against nine Russians. Political adviser to the Hungarian prime minister Balazs Orban said that he was not aware of this, and recalled that Hungary is guided by national interests on this issue.

"Sanction are constantly being reviewed.

They need to be updated every six months. I think it is important from the point of view of European reliability that individuals against whom there is no legal or substantial reason for imposing sanctions should not appear on the sanctions list," Szijjarto told a briefing, broadcast on his social media.

According to the minister, there are constant consultations on sanctions in the EU, and there are those who "understandingly accept Hungary's proposals and arguments," as well as those who want "ten times more people on the sanctions list."

