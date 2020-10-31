UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Leader Widodo 'strongly Condemns' Macron Remarks

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 04:10 PM

Indonesia leader Widodo 'strongly condemns' Macron remarks

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Saturday "strongly condemned" French President Emmanuel Macron's defence of the right to publish cartoons seen as offensive to Islam

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Saturday "strongly condemned" French President Emmanuel Macron's defence of the right to publish cartoons seen as offensive to Islam.

Widodo, leader of the world's biggest Muslim-majority nation, also hit out at freedom of expression that "hurts the honour, purity and sacredness of religious values and symbols".

France has been rocked by multiple deadly attacks in recent weeks suspected to be linked to Islamist extremism, including the latest at a church in Nice Thursday when a knifeman killed three people.

Macron's comment came after an extremist this month beheaded a teacher in a Paris suburb for showing pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed in a class on free speech.

The French leader's promise to "not give up cartoons" in defence of freedom of expression sparked a wave of protests across the Muslim world and calls to boycott French goods in several nations.

"First of all, Indonesia strongly condemns the violence in Paris and Nice," Widodo said Saturday.

"Second, Indonesia also strongly condemns the statement by the French president which has insulted islam, hurt the feelings of Muslims across the globe and could divide the unity of religious believers... just when the world needs unity to face the Covid-19 pandemic." The cartoons at the heart of Macron's remarks were those published multiple times by French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, whose offices were attacked in 2015 by Islamist extremists.

"Freedom of expression that hurts the honour, purity and sacredness of religious values and symbols cannot be justified and must be stopped," Widodo said.

"Linking a religion with an act of terrorism is a big mistake. Terrorism is terrorism, terrorists are terrorists. Terrorism has nothing to do with any religion."This week, Indonesia's foreign ministry summoned France's ambassador over Macron's remarks, while protests were held in several major cities.

Related Topics

World France Nice Paris Indonesia Joko Widodo 2015 Church Muslim All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Hamza Shehbaz faces verbal clash at jail gates, sa ..

7 minutes ago

Al Gergawi receives COVID-19 vaccine

13 minutes ago

Voter Turnout in Georgian General Election at 19% ..

3 minutes ago

Clashes in Florence between Italian police, protes ..

3 minutes ago

Two children killed in blast targeting Iraq pipeli ..

3 minutes ago

Construction of 24 roads approved

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.