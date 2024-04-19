Indonesia On Alert For More Eruptions From Remote Volcano
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Tagulandang, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Indonesian authorities were on alert Friday for more eruptions from a remote island volcano that forced thousands to evacuate this week, as nearby residents began clearing debris after molten rocks rained down on their villages.
Mount Ruang erupted nearly half a dozen times in 24 hours beginning late Tuesday, stirring a spectacular mix of fiery orange lava, a towering ash column and volcanic lightning.
While officials said Ruang had started to calm Friday, authorities maintained the highest alert level on a four-tiered system, which indicates high volcanic activity, and told residents to remain more than six kilometres (four miles) from the crater.
"Currently the volcanic activity... is still high, potential dangers that may occur are explosive eruptions producing incandescent rocks in all directions, followed by hot clouds or effusive eruptions (lava flow)," Muhammad Wafid, head of Indonesia's volcanology agency, said in a statement.|
