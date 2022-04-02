UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Records Increased Foreign Tourist Arrivals In February

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2022 | 03:02 PM

Indonesia recorded 18,460 foreign tourist visits via its main entry points in February, an increase of 151.98 percent compared to a year earlier and 21.91 percent higher than in January, the Statistics Indonesia (BPS) said on Friday

JAKARTA, April 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) --:Indonesia recorded 18,460 foreign tourist visits via its main entry points in February, an increase of 151.98 percent compared to a year earlier and 21.91 percent higher than in January, the Statistics Indonesia (BPS) said on Friday.

According to data from the Ministry of Transportation, the main entry points include Bali's I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, and Riau Islands province's two airports, namely Hang Nadim Airport in Batam and Raja Haji Fisabilillah Airport in Tanjung Pinang.

