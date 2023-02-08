Info From Syria to OPCW on Chemical Weapons Use on Its Territory Was Ignored - UN Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Information given to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on terrorists using chemical weapons against Syria was ignored, Syrian Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh said on Tuesday.

"We have plenty of information given to the OPCW, given to the United Nations, Security Council and 1540 committee. All this information is basically ignored. Never dealt with," the Ambassador told a briefing. "At least, to my memory, more than 100 times we sent information to the OPCW and to the UN regarding attempts by terrorist armed groups to either use or fabricate the use of chemical weapons."

Syria requested investigations on 5 incidents in which terrorists used chemical weapons against Syria, he added.

The Syrian Ambassador briefed reporters together with the Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, who was present to support Syria in disproving the OPCW reports.

In January, the Investigation and Identification Team of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) concluded that the Syrian Air Force carried out the deadly chemical weapons attack in the Syrian city of Douma in April 2018.

Russia has voiced its dissatisfaction with the behavior of OPCW Director General Fernando Arias for a long time and does not agree with his conclusions and approach.