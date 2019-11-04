UrduPoint.com
Int'l Organizations Far From Establishing Peace

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 03:20 PM

Almost all international organizations are far from establishing peace in the world, the Turkish parliament speaker said on Monday

Attending the G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit in the Japanese capital Tokyo, Mustafa Sentop criticized the UN Security Council's structure, which is committed to the will of its five permanent members.

Attending the G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit in the Japanese capital Tokyo, Mustafa Sentop criticized the UN Security Council's structure, which is committed to the will of its five permanent members.

"We no longer have a world where some countries have just rights, and some others just responsibilities," Sentop said.

If we really do not try to understand what is happening in the world "with empathy and sincerity," we deceive ourselves with the rhetoric of "sustainable development," he noted.

"For this reason, the most rational way addressing international politics and global issues is doing it from a realistic and dynamic perspective," said Sentop.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has long advocated reforming the structure of the UN Security Council, using the motto: "The world is bigger than five," and has criticized the five permanent council members China, France, Russia, the U.K., and the U.S., for passing decisions that can prove catastrophic for smaller nations.

