Iran hosts conference to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque: report

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The 33rd International Islamic Unity Conference kicked off in Iran's capital Tehran on Thursday.

The conference this year will focus on the unity of the Muslims in defending Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to official IRNA news agency.

Al-Aqsa Mosque, located in Jerusalem, is one of the holiest sites in islam.

The three-day event will attract 350 religious scholars and political figures from 93 countries and regions.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will deliver a speech in the event.