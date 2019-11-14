Iran Hosts Conference To Defend Al-Aqsa Mosque: Report
Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 01:29 PM
TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The 33rd International Islamic Unity Conference kicked off in Iran's capital Tehran on Thursday.
The conference this year will focus on the unity of the Muslims in defending Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to official IRNA news agency.
Al-Aqsa Mosque, located in Jerusalem, is one of the holiest sites in islam.
The three-day event will attract 350 religious scholars and political figures from 93 countries and regions.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will deliver a speech in the event.