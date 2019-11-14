UrduPoint.com
Iran Hosts Conference To Defend Al-Aqsa Mosque: Report

Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 01:29 PM

Iran hosts conference to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque: report

The 33rd International Islamic Unity Conference kicked off in Iran's capital Tehran on Thursday

The 33rd International Islamic Unity Conference kicked off in Iran's capital Tehran on Thursday.

The conference this year will focus on the unity of the Muslims in defending Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to official IRNA news agency.

Al-Aqsa Mosque, located in Jerusalem, is one of the holiest sites in islam.

The three-day event will attract 350 religious scholars and political figures from 93 countries and regions.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will deliver a speech in the event.

