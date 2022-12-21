Iran Secures Return of Some Cultural Heritage Items From UK - Culture Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Iran has achieved through the courts the return of a number of cultural heritage items from the United Kingdom, Iranian Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ali Darabi said on Wednesday.

"We have three ... open court cases. We recently managed to return several very rare items through a court in London," Darabi said, as quoted by Iranian news agency ISNA.

Darabi noted that the ministry was also in the process of returning cuneiform clay tablets from the Achaemenid era from the University of Chicago.

Darabi added that a significant part of the process for the return of the items had been completed until the process was suspended three months ago due to the unrest in Iran which affected� the country's international relations.

In particular, some items from the University of Chicago were packed for transportation to Iran, but were then not sent, as their return depends on Iran's relations with the United States, Darabi added.