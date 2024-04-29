Iran Slams Crackdown On US Student Protesters
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Iran on Monday criticised a police crackdown in the United States against university students protesting against the rising death toll from the war in the Gaza Strip.
"The American government has practically ignored its human rights obligations and respect for the principles of democracy that they profess," foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said.
Tehran "does not at all accept the violent police and military behaviour aimed at the academic atmosphere and student demands", he said.
American universities have been rocked by pro-Palestinian demonstrations, triggering campus clashes with police and the arrest of some 275 people over the weekend.
The demonstrations began at Columbia University in New York and have since spread across the country.
In Iran, hundreds of people demonstrated in Tehran and other cities on Sunday in solidarity with the US demonstrations.
Some carried banners proclaiming "Death to Israel" and "Gazans are truly oppressed", state media reported.
The Gaza war broke out after the October 7 attack by Palestinian group on Israel which killed 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli figures.
Recent Stories
Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Besham arrested
SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies
Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM
IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..
Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast
Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
More Stories From World
-
Dozens killed as dam bursts in flood-hit Kenya10 minutes ago
-
Brunson sets Knicks record with 47 to lead New York over 76ers10 minutes ago
-
Filipino farmers struggle as drought and heatwave hits30 minutes ago
-
Spain's Sanchez says he will not resign as PM30 minutes ago
-
President Xi to visit France, Serbia, Hungary from May 550 minutes ago
-
Burkina Faso suspends more foreign news media over massacre reports51 minutes ago
-
With motorbikes banned, Yangon delivery riders struggle in heatwave1 hour ago
-
England stars Kane and Bellingham headline Bayern-Real Madrid battle1 hour ago
-
Kenya dam bursts, killing at least 42: governor1 hour ago
-
China's energy storage capacity expands to support low-carbon goals1 hour ago
-
China's giant panda couple set off for Spain1 hour ago
-
China renews yellow alert for rainstorms1 hour ago