Zelensky Cancels Friday Visit To Spain: Media, Royal Palace
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2024 | 02:20 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cancelled an expected visit on Friday to Madrid, Spanish media reported, with the news confirmed by the Spanish royal palace's updated agenda.
The palace updated the royal agenda on Wednesday, removing a Friday meeting between Spain's King Felipe VI and Zelensky.
Spanish press reports said the Ukrainian leader made the decision after Russia launched an offensive on northeastern Ukraine.
The Spanish government has not provided any details on the planned visit but daily newspaper El Pais said Zelensky and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez were expected to sign a bilateral agreement on security guarantees between their countries.
Russia's surprise ground offensive in the Kharkiv region has forced thousands to evacuate and pushed Kyiv to mobilise troop reinforcements.
The advance is the latest in a string of tactical successes for Russia on the battlefield this year after initial setbacks in a conflict that Moscow hoped would be wrapped up in days.
