Open Menu

Zelensky Cancels Friday Visit To Spain: Media, Royal Palace

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Zelensky cancels Friday visit to Spain: media, royal palace

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cancelled an expected visit on Friday to Madrid, Spanish media reported, with the news confirmed by the Spanish royal palace's updated agenda.

The palace updated the royal agenda on Wednesday, removing a Friday meeting between Spain's King Felipe VI and Zelensky.

Spanish press reports said the Ukrainian leader made the decision after Russia launched an offensive on northeastern Ukraine.

The Spanish government has not provided any details on the planned visit but daily newspaper El Pais said Zelensky and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez were expected to sign a bilateral agreement on security guarantees between their countries.

Russia's surprise ground offensive in the Kharkiv region has forced thousands to evacuate and pushed Kyiv to mobilise troop reinforcements.

The advance is the latest in a string of tactical successes for Russia on the battlefield this year after initial setbacks in a conflict that Moscow hoped would be wrapped up in days.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Madrid Kharkiv Spain Media Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed f ..

Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed for Punjab

20 minutes ago
 PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for nation ..

PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for national cricket team

26 minutes ago
 Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s ..

Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s most parts today

1 hour ago
 Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IB ..

Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan

1 hour ago
 Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of ..

Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures

2 hours ago
 ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May ..

ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024

6 hours ago
 German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB

German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB

15 hours ago
 IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign agai ..

IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases

15 hours ago
 Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowle ..

Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy

15 hours ago
 Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

15 hours ago

More Stories From World