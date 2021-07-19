UrduPoint.com
Iran Temporarily Shuts Down Gov't Facilities in Tehran Over COVID-19 - Spokesman

All government facilities in Tehran will be closed throughout the next seven days due to a spike in coronavirus disease cases, government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) All government facilities in Tehran will be closed throughout the next seven days due to a spike in coronavirus disease cases, government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Monday.

"In line with the suggestion of the COVID-19 response center, as well as at the approval of the president, all government facilities in the provinces of Tehran and Alborz will be closed for one week, starting tomorrow," Rabiei was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.

Iran has been among the hardest-hit middle Eastern nations from the start of the pandemic. Over the past day, 25,441 cases were registered, taking the cumulative toll to over 3.5 million, including more than 87,000 deaths.

