UrduPoint.com

Iran To Gain Access To Around $24Bln Of Frozen Assets In Near Future - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2023 | 11:17 PM

Iran to Gain Access to Around $24Bln of Frozen Assets in Near Future - Reports

Iran will soon gain access to around $24 billion of its frozen assets in Iraq and South Korea, as well as funds under Tehran's special drawing rights in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) thanks to Oman's mediation efforts and the Iranian government's economic diplomacy, the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Iran will soon gain access to around $24 billion of its frozen assets in Iraq and South Korea, as well as funds under Tehran's special drawing rights in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) thanks to Oman's mediation efforts and the Iranian government's economic diplomacy, the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) reported on Tuesday.

In particular, $7 billion assets of Iran's frozen assets will be released from South Korea and more than $10 billion from Iraq. In addition, Tehran will gain access to $6,7 billion of its special drawing rights in the IMF as a result of the recent talks between Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Mohammad Reza Farzin and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Washington, the report said.

Earlier in June, 2 billion dollars were also allocated from Iran's blocked funds for the purchase of basic goods, Ali Shariati, a member of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, said.

In May, the IMF published a report pointing to an increase of $141 billion in Iran's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022, which made the country the 22nd largest economy in the world.

Iran has been under US sanctions for several years because of the development of its nuclear program. The sanctions restrict oil exports from Iran and block accounts of the Iranian authorities, as well as high-ranking officials and legal entities.

Related Topics

IMF World Governor Exports Iran Washington Nuclear Iraq Oman Oil Bank Isna Tehran South Korea Chamber May June Commerce From Government Billion

Recent Stories

'EFS being implemented to improve ease of doing bu ..

'EFS being implemented to improve ease of doing business'

7 minutes ago
 Australia MP says Khalistan voting venue cancellat ..

Australia MP says Khalistan voting venue cancellation on India pressure attack o ..

8 minutes ago
 ATC remands 12 PTI workers in police custody

ATC remands 12 PTI workers in police custody

8 minutes ago
 US Cannot Say Conclusively What Happened at Kakhov ..

US Cannot Say Conclusively What Happened at Kakhovka HPP at This Point

8 minutes ago
 Destruction of Kakhovka HPP Can Have Devastating I ..

Destruction of Kakhovka HPP Can Have Devastating Impact on Ukraine Energy Securi ..

8 minutes ago
 Sudanese Warring Parties Resume Talks in Jeddah - ..

Sudanese Warring Parties Resume Talks in Jeddah - Reports

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.