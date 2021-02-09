Iran Wants to Produce COVID-19 Vaccine With Russia, Export It to Persian Gulf - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Iran considers a possibility to produce a coronavirus vaccine jointly with Russia for export to the Persian Gulf countries, Reza Shanehsaz, Iran's deputy health minister and the head of the national food and drug administration, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Iran prioritizes vaccination of its citizens but is ready to consider vaccine export later, the health official noted.

"Capacities of Iranian companies can help boost and expand production capacities for the Russian vaccine. Taking into consideration, Iran's strategic geographic position, it can meet the needs of other countries in cooperation with the Russian companies: both Persian Gulf nations, with which we have friendly relations, and other countries of the eastern region. This partnership will be beneficial for all the parties engaged," Shanehsaz said.