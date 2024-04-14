Open Menu

Iran Warns Of Stronger Response If Israel Attacks

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned on Sunday against any Israeli attack.

Tehran had repeatedly threatened to retaliate against Israel for a deadly April 1 air strike on Iran's consulate building in Damascus, and Washington had warned in recent days that a response was imminent.

The response came late Saturday when Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles towards Israel, injuring 12 people, the Israeli army said.

Iran's President Raisi said in a statement that "if the Zionist regime (Israel) or its supporters demonstrate reckless behaviour, they will receive a decisive and much stronger response.

Numerous countries condemned the attack, and the United Nations Security Council is due to hold an emergency meeting later on Sunday over what it has called a "serious escalation".

The attack also came as the latest attempt to reach a ceasefire in the war in Gaza appeared to falter, with Israel accusing the Palestinian militant group Hamas of rejecting a truce proposal.

