Iranian Armed Forces, IRGC Welcome Russian Naval Units as Part of Joint Drills - Reports

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday welcomed Russian naval forces units arriving to partake in the joint Marine Security Belt naval drills in the northern part of the Indian Ocean, the Mehr news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday welcomed Russian naval forces units arriving to partake in the joint Marine Security Belt naval drills in the northern part of the Indian Ocean, the Mehr news agency reported.

The Russian units that have entered the southeastern territorial waters of Iran consist of the Stoyky corvette and the Kola logistics tanker, the news agency reported, adding that the senior commanders of the Russian fleet were transferred to the port of Shahid Beheshti in the Chabahar County, where a briefing and coordination meeting is set to take place.

The two-day joint drills, launched on Monday, are aimed at enhancing security in the northern segment of the Indian Ocean and expanding bilateral cooperation. Last week, Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan told Sputnik that the exercise would train bilateral naval coordination for search and rescue operations and the safety of navigation, among other disciplines.