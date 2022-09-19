(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hossein Rahimi, head of the Tehran police, on Monday dismissed the head of the police station, Colonel Mirzaei, whose subordinates detained and reportedly beat a 22-year old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, which triggered mass protests across the country, media reported

Student demonstrations took place at a number of universities in Tehran earlier in the day, following Amini's death.

The colonel will be removed from office until a thorough and full investigation into Amini's death is carried out, the Iranian Hamshahri Online newspaper reported.

On September 13, Amini was detained by the morality police in Tehran when she was on a walk with three other women and two men. Amini was then sent to one of the centers, under police department and military intelligence, for an explanatory conversation for not properly wearing her hijab.

According to Rahimi, there was no violence against Amini, while the other detained girl even laughed and joked.

In the relevant center, Amini had a heart attack and was immediately transferred to the hospital. Three days later, on September 16, Amini died.

Students blame the morality police for the girl's death as some Iranian women earlier published videos on social media that showed them cutting their hair and burning hijabs and rusari kerchiefs with which an Iranian woman is obliged to cover her head.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi ordered a special investigation into the case and expressed condolences to Amini's family.