The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commissioned on Wednesday an air base for helicopters, rescue aircraft, and drones in the city of Zahedan in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, Iranian media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commissioned on Wednesday an air base for helicopters, rescue aircraft, and drones in the city of Zahedan in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, Iranian media reported on Wednesday.

IRGC Commander Maj. Gen.

Hossein Salami attended the airbase opening ceremony, the Tasnim news agency reported.

The airbase has the necessary equipment to maintain and refuel aircraft, the report noted, adding that it will allow the military to conduct security and defense operations and perform rescue missions.

Salami also presented a project on the development of the Saravan airport in the province, the report read.