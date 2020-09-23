Iraq Hopes for UN technical Assistance t Ensure Fair Elections - President

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Iraq is hoping for the UN technical assistance and coordination to ensure fair elections, President Barham Salih said in his address to the UN General Assembly.

Iraq is holding a legislative election on June 6 next year.

"We hope to receive united nations support as in terms of its coordination with the electoral authorities. We hope to receive from the UN technical assistance for this body which will guarantee fair elections, which will mean that we do not undermine the freedom of Iraqi citizens," the president said.