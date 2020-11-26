Iraq in Contact With Russia on Coronavirus Vaccines - Foreign Minister

Iraq is closely following Russia's effort related to the coronavirus vaccines and maintains contact with Moscow on the matter, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Iraq is closely following Russia's effort related to the coronavirus vaccines and maintains contact with Moscow on the matter, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Thursday.

In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against COVID-19, dubbed Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya research center.

In October, Russia registered its second vaccine, EpiVacCorona, developed by the Vector research center.

"We closely follow the process of vaccine creation and use. I know that our agencies are in contact with Russian colleagues on the matter," Hussein said at a press conference, when asked if Baghdad plans purchasing Russian vaccines against COVID-19.