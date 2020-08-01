Iraqi Security Forces Clear 250 Villages, Sites of IS Supporters, Equipment - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) The Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) spent much of July in raiding 250 villages and Islamic State (banned in Russia) terrorist hideouts in Diyala province northeast of Baghdad, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release on Friday.

"In the course of the operation, ISF forces captured and destroyed hundreds of ISIS [Islamic State] weapons and ammunition, vehicles and disabled more than 90 improvised explosive devices, preventing their use in future terrorist attacks against Iraqi citizens," the release said.

The ISF also arrested or killed several Islamic State fighters and destroyed more than 60 operating sites, denying the terrorists the means to freely move and hide equipment and fighters, the release also said.

US-led coalition advisor teams provided specialized planning mentorship to ISF directorates overseeing the operations, logistics, intelligence, aviation and other military functions during the operation, the release added.

The operation also deployed Kurdish Peshmerga forces to guard boundaries of the 17,000 square kilometer operation zone to prevent terrorist operations in border areas and keep terrorists from escaping, according to the release.