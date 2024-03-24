Irish PM-in-waiting Harris Set To Win Party Leadership
Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Athlone, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Irish prime minister-in-waiting Simon Harris' path to the top job is expected to be cleared Sunday with his almost certain election as leader of governing party Fine Gael in Athlone.
The 37-year-old stands uncontested in a party leadership election that follows the shock resignation of predecessor Leo Varadkar on Wednesday, a move pundits described as a "political earthquake" in the EU member.
"After seven years in office, I am no longer the best person for that job," said Varadkar, 45.
"My reasons for stepping down now are personal and political, but mainly political," he added, without elaborating.
Within hours, Harris had secured endorsements for a leadership bid from a majority of Fine Gael party colleagues, prompting his potential rivals to rule themselves out.
With nominations closing at 1300 GMT Sunday and no challengers likely to emerge, a party official is expected to declare Harris as winner later Sunday at a convention in Athlone, west of Dublin.
Harris is then slated to address the convention as new party leader, and de facto prime minister-in-waiting.
With Fine Gael and its government coalition partners Fianna Fail (centre-right) and the Green Party forming a majority in the Dail (Irish parliament), Harris will then be formally elected as premier on April 9 when the Dail returns from recess.
Harris will become Ireland's youngest ever "taoiseach" (pronounced "tee-shock" -- a Gaelic word for "chieftan" or "leader") beating Varadkar who was 38 when he took the role in 2017.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From World
-
Rescuers race to find trapped people as Brazil storms kill at least 2032 minutes ago
-
Korcok tipped to halt Slovakia's shift towards Russia42 minutes ago
-
Chad junta's main opponents barred from presidential vote42 minutes ago
-
Odermatt adds downhill title as final World Cup event cancelled52 minutes ago
-
More than 130 kidnapped Nigerian schoolchildren released1 hour ago
-
Sri Lanka push Bangladesh to brink after de Silva, Mendis feat1 hour ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka first Test scoreboard1 hour ago
-
KSA, Pakistan discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral ties: Prince Khalid1 hour ago
-
Final World Cup downhill delayed by snowfall in Saalbach2 hours ago
-
CIA, Mossad chiefs leave Qatar following Gaza truce talks: source2 hours ago
-
Gaza fighting rages as UN chief decries 'horror and starvation'2 hours ago
-
Over 2.5 million Chinese run marathons, half-marathons in 20232 hours ago