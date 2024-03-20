Irish PM Leo Varadkar Announces Shock Resignation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 11:45 PM
Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Leo Varadkar on Wednesday announced that he was stepping down as Ireland's prime minister and leader of the Fine Gael party in the governing coalition, citing "personal and political" reasons.
Pundits called the surprise move, just 10 weeks before Ireland holds European Parliament and local elections, a "political earthquake". A general election also has to be held within a year.
Deputy Prime Minister Micheal Martin, leader of Fianna Fail, the main coalition partner, said Varadkar's announcement was "unexpected" but added that he expected the government to run its full term.
An emotional Varadkar, who is in his second stint as prime minister and at 45 remains one of Europe's youngest leaders, said he felt he was no longer the "best person" to lead the country.
"Politicians are human beings. We have our limitations," he said in a statement on the steps of Government Buildings in Dublin, surrounded by his Fine Gael cabinet colleagues.
"We give it everything until we can't anymore and then we have to move on."
Despite recent poor showings at the ballot box, Varadkar insisted that he believed the government could be re-elected.
But he added: "I believe a new taoiseach (prime minister) will be better placed than me to achieve that -- to renew and strengthen the top team, to refocus our message and policies, and to drive implementation."
"After seven years in office, I am no longer the best person for that job," he said.
"My reasons for stepping down now are personal and political, but mainly political," he said, without elaborating.
Earlier this month, Varadkar was widely blamed for a twin defeat, including the biggest-ever referendum loss by a government, on proposals to reform references to women, the family and care in the Irish constitution.
