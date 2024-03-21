Irish PM Resignation: What Happens Next?
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2024 | 08:44 PM
Leo Varadkar's announcement that he is stepping down as Ireland's prime minister has triggered a leadership contest in his Fine Gael party
Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Leo Varadkar's announcement that he is stepping down as Ireland's prime minister has triggered a leadership contest in his Fine Gael party.
The 45-year-old leader on Wednesday said his decision was made for "personal and political" reasons, and comes before European parliament and local elections in June.
A general election also has to be held in Ireland by March 2025.
- What happens next? -
The race to replace Varadkar as Fine Gael party leader, and by default as taoiseach (prime minister), began almost immediately.
Speculation is already bubbling about likely contenders.
The contest proper started on Thursday, with parliamentary party members allowed to submit nominations until Monday.
Party members are due to vote between April 2 and 4 before a winner is declared on April 5.
The Irish parliament -- where the governing coalition's centre-right Fine Gael and Fianna Fail parties, and Green Party form a majority -- is expected to vote in the new taoiseach after it returns from recess later in April.
- Who's in the running? -
The frontrunner is education minister Simon Harris, who was expected to formally throw his hat in the ring later on Thursday.
By midday on Thursday, the 37-year-old had secured endorsements from more than 20 party members including Fine Gael ministers, MPs and members of the European Parliament.
His campaign said over 100 councillors also support his candidacy to "re-energise" Fine Gael.
Several Fine Gael cabinet ministers and MPs insist a leadership contest would be good for the party.
But with votes from Fine Gael MPs weighing more than the 20,000-strong party membership, the race could be decided quickly if Harris's dynamic early showing convinces potential challengers not to stand.
Public spending minister Paschal Donohoe, chair of the prestigious Eurogroup of European Union finance ministers, was seen as Harris's main rival.
But Donohoe, 49 -- recently touted as a potential IMF head -- ruled himself out while in Brussels on Thursday on the sidelines of a Eurogroup meeting.
"I think it's over. There is the capacity for contenders to come forward until Monday but with Donohoe out of the race, it's hard to see how anyone is going to stand against Harris," said Paul Cunningham, a political reporter with public broadcaster RTE.
"It's possible but highly unlikely."
Varadkar, also in Brussels for a European Council summit, was tight-lipped, and said he would follow precedent and not come out publicly in favour of a candidate.
"I'm not going to do that and the reason why I'm not going to do that is it will allow me to support wholeheartedly whoever is elected as the next Fine Gael leader," he told reporters.
- What does it mean for the general election? -
Before Varadkar's departure, pundits expected a general election would be held later this year rather than in early 2025.
But the leaders of the other parties in the governing coalition -- Fianna Fail's Micheal Martin and the Green Party's Eamon Ryan -- both say they prefer the government to serve a full five-year-term.
Meanwhile, opposition parties have queued up to demand an immediate general election.
"Rather than limping on, and rather than passing the office of taoiseach amongst yourselves again, the correct democratic route at this point is to go to the people," said Mary Lou McDonald, leader of the largest opposition party, Sinn Fein.
"There needs to be a general election," McDonald, whose left-wing nationalist party currently leads in polls, told RTE.
Recent Stories
IHC issues written order in plea seeking lawyers' meeting with PTI founder
Experts call for urgent action to resolve challenge of out-of-school children
Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq of Azad Jammu and Kashmir affirms commitment to enha ..
Poetry a beautiful source of expressing sentiments
Iftar set-ups on streets, roadsides in Sukkur
LPG distributors association protests against FIRs, heavy fines
Ayaz sixth death anniversary observed in Larkana
Under-construction projects to add 9.7 MAF water to irrigate 3.9 MA land: Chairm ..
‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ observed by planting saplings
Egypt hosts Arab talks with Blinken on steps to end Gaza war
11 traders fined during crackdown
FMs of Pakistan, Azerbaijan discuss ties
More Stories From World
-
Egypt hosts Arab talks with Blinken on steps to end Gaza war18 minutes ago
-
Who's who in Slovak presidential election18 minutes ago
-
India's recent acts, remarks over China's Zangnan 'serve election purpose': Chinese analysts2 hours ago
-
Portugal awaits new PM as final results roll in2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's exports to China up nearly 5% in Jan-Feb3 hours ago
-
Russia targets Kyiv after Putin vows revenge for border strikes3 hours ago
-
Top Slovak presidential contenders at odds over Ukraine3 hours ago
-
Canadian pair lead after World Championships short programme3 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Bentley Systems, Incorporated3 hours ago
-
Clashes between rival communities in Chad kill 423 hours ago
-
Australia says BAE to build fleet of nuclear-powered submarines4 hours ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying result4 hours ago