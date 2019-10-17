Irish president pledges to continue support for Lebanon

Irish President Michael D. Higgins assured on Thursday that Ireland will continue to support Lebanon to create a sustainable economy, local TV channel LDC reported

BEIRUT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) : Irish President Michael D. Higgins assured on Thursday that Ireland will continue to support Lebanon to create a sustainable economy, local tv channel LDC reported.

"Ireland is ready to share its expertise in the field of sustainable economy by employing the talented Lebanese who reside all over the world," Higgins said at a joint press conference following his meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace.

Higgins also emphasized Ireland's commitment to maintaining its support for Lebanon with its participation in the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL), citing that peacekeeping is an integral part of the Irish foreign policies.

For his part, Aoun said that Ireland's active participation in the peacekeeping forces in the south has contributed to preserving security and stability in Lebanon for more than 40 years.

Aoun emphasized Lebanon's commitment to UN Security Council resolution 1701 which calls for Israel's withdrawal from the territories it continues to occupy.

"We also informed the (Irish) president of Lebanon's legitimate right to defend its territories against any potential aggression by Israel," he said.

Aoun also asked the Irish president for assistance in finding a solution to the displaced Syrians who are imposing a heavy economic burden on Lebanon.

The Irish president arrived in Lebanon on Thursday in an official visit which will last for four days to discuss with Lebanese officials the topics that are of interest to both countries.