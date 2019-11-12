UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Against Escalating Situation With Gaza, Ready For Any Scenario - Chief Of Staff

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:36 PM

Israel Against Escalating Situation With Gaza, Ready for Any Scenario - Chief of Staff

Israel does not want to see the situation along the Gaza Strip's border worsen but stands ready to defend itself in case any attack, Aviv Kochavi, the chief of General Staff of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), said on Tuesday, commenting on growing tensions after the killing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Group (PIJ) commander

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Israel does not want to see the situation along the Gaza Strip's border worsen but stands ready to defend itself in case any attack, Aviv Kochavi, the chief of General Staff of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), said on Tuesday, commenting on growing tensions after the killing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Group (PIJ) commander.

Baha Abu Al Ata was killed at his home in an IDF airstrike earlier in the day. The 42-year-old leader was said to have been "responsible for hundreds of terror attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers" and was suspected of preparing a new attack against Israel. His death has led to a spike in tension along Gaza's borders, with the Israeli military registering 50 rockets being fired from the Palestinian territory, of which 20 were intercepted.

"We do not want escalation. But we understand that this is possible.

We are ready to defend Israel from the sea, on land and in the air. We are ready to defend ourselves against a new attack that has already begun. We are ready to continue targeted operations. We do not want escalation, but we are ready for any scenario," Kochavi said at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The chief of General Staff said that killing Al Ata was necessary, as his activities undermined Israel's security and its attempts to achieve reconciliation with the Gaza Strip.

Amid the growing escalation, schools were closed in several cities across southern and central Israel. Train services between Ashkelon and Sderot, as well as between Beer Sheva and Sderot, was shut down. For security reasons, indoor gatherings of no more than 300 people were allowed in a number of regions.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Israel Jihad Gaza Beer Sheva Border From

Recent Stories

Rabbit virus can kill cancer cells: Study

11 seconds ago

3 soldiers martyred in IED blast in NWD

12 seconds ago

Kartarpur corridor to prove milestone in promoting ..

14 seconds ago

Six persons injured in clash in Quetta

15 seconds ago

Djorkaeff and FIFA 'invited' to Myanmar by Aung Sa ..

17 seconds ago

Senior Italian Banker Claims 1% Growth Within Reac ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.