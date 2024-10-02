Israel army announced first death of soldier in Lebanon combat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The Israeli military said one of its soldiers was killed in combat operations in Lebanon on Wednesday, marking the first loss since its forces crossed the border to target Hezbollah.

"Captain Eitan Itzhak Oster, aged 22... fell during combat in Lebanon," the military said in a statement.

A military website said Oster was killed on Wednesday, without providing further details.

Hezbollah said its fighters were clashing with Israeli troops who had "infiltrated" a southern border village.

The group said earlier it had forced Israeli soldiers to withdraw after they attempted to enter the border village of Adaysseh further northeast.