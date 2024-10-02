Israel Army Announced First Death Of Soldier In Lebanon Combat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The Israeli military said one of its soldiers was killed in combat operations in Lebanon on Wednesday, marking the first loss since its forces crossed the border to target Hezbollah.
"Captain Eitan Itzhak Oster, aged 22... fell during combat in Lebanon," the military said in a statement.
A military website said Oster was killed on Wednesday, without providing further details.
Hezbollah said its fighters were clashing with Israeli troops who had "infiltrated" a southern border village.
The group said earlier it had forced Israeli soldiers to withdraw after they attempted to enter the border village of Adaysseh further northeast.
Recent Stories
Pakistan women's team gear up for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024
Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harnai area
Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day visit
“Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year will occur on Oct 2
Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-listed
Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident
Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024
Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time
USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..
Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan envoy visits Singapore's Asian Civilization Museum1 minute ago
-
Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open2 minutes ago
-
Spain logs record summer tourism as inflow draws protests2 minutes ago
-
Tigers defeat Astros 3-1 to open MLB playoffs22 minutes ago
-
EU proposes one-year delay on anti-deforestation ban22 minutes ago
-
Blasts, shooting around Israeli embassies in Nordic capitals32 minutes ago
-
France says coming tax hikes on the wealthy to be 'temporary'1 hour ago
-
Weeping families mourn Thai school bus crash victims1 hour ago
-
Ukraine withdraws from eastern town of Vugledar1 hour ago
-
China urges world powers to prevent Middle East situation 'deteriorating'2 hours ago
-
More than 700,000 displaced in Haiti, half of them children: UN2 hours ago
-
Ukraine army says withdrawing from eastern town of Vugledar2 hours ago