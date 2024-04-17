Israel Under Pressure To Refrain From Striking Iran After Attack
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Israel faced pressure from its allies on Wednesday to refrain from striking back at Iran for its unprecedented missile and drone attack as Washington and Brussels vowed to ramp up sanctions against the Islamic republic.
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock were the first Western envoys to visit Israel and urge calm after Iran's weekend attack, against which Israel has vowed to retaliate.
Cameron said: "We're very anxious to avoid escalation and to say to our friends in Israel: It's a time to think with head as well as heart, and in many ways this is a double defeat for Iran.
