Open Menu

Israeli Air Strike Kills Three In West Bank: Palestinian Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2024 | 07:21 PM

Israeli air strike kills three in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

An Israeli strike on Wednesday killed three Palestinians in a car in the occupied West Bank, including a senior Islamic Jihad militant, the Palestinian health ministry said

Jenin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) An Israeli strike on Wednesday killed three Palestinians in a car in the occupied West Bank, including a senior Islamic Jihad militant, the Palestinian health ministry said.

AFP journalists saw a crowd gathered around the charred remains of a vehicle and blood on the pavement in the northern West Bank city of Jenin after the army said "an aircraft struck two senior Islamic Jihad operatives".

The military said it had "eliminated" Ahmed Barakat, whom it accused of a May 2023 attack that killed an Israeli settler.

Three other militants were also "struck" in the attack, according to a military statement.

According to the Palestinian ministry, the strike killed three people including Barakat, and wounded one.

Islamic Jihad's armed wing confirmed in a statement that Barakat, whom it said headed its military operations in Jenin, had been killed.

Witness Amir al-Sabah, 30, said: "Suddenly there was an explosion near my car. Because of the force of the blast, my car caught fire, so I had to get out."

Emergency workers sprayed blood off the street with a hose after the strike, while a drone could be heard buzzing overhead.

Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp are a stronghold of armed Palestinian groups opposing Israel, which has occupied the West Bank since 1967.

Israeli troops regularly carry out incursions into Palestinian communities but until several months ago had rarely struck the West Bank from the air.

Violence in the territory has intensified since war broke out between Israel and Hamas, sparked by the Gaza militants' October attack on southern Israel.

According to the Ramallah-based health ministry, Israeli troops and settlers have killed at least 435 Palestinians in the West Bank since the Gaza war began.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Fire Militants Army Israel Jihad Gaza Vehicle Car Bank May October From Refugee Blood

Recent Stories

SC issues written order regarding permission to ca ..

SC issues written order regarding permission to candidate for election

3 minutes ago
 IRD releases groundbreaking results of end TB prog ..

IRD releases groundbreaking results of end TB programme

4 minutes ago
 WASA disconnects 391 connections of defaulters

WASA disconnects 391 connections of defaulters

4 minutes ago
 Turkey's central bank hikes interest rate to 50%

Turkey's central bank hikes interest rate to 50%

8 minutes ago
 Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

4 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates Gorakhpur Nursery set up by PHA on ..

DC inaugurates Gorakhpur Nursery set up by PHA on 1000 kanals

17 minutes ago
KP Govt to launch work place-based technical train ..

KP Govt to launch work place-based technical training project: SACM

17 minutes ago
 Mass Iftar parties strengthen bond of brotherhood, ..

Mass Iftar parties strengthen bond of brotherhood, mutual coexistence

17 minutes ago
 KP Govt initiates work-based training scheme for t ..

KP Govt initiates work-based training scheme for technical education

17 minutes ago
 India's recent acts, remarks over China's Zangnan ..

India's recent acts, remarks over China's Zangnan 'serve election purpose': Chin ..

20 minutes ago
 296 Head Constables of Hyderabad range promoted as ..

296 Head Constables of Hyderabad range promoted as ASI

20 minutes ago
 Samson’s inaugurates tree plantation drive on In ..

Samson’s inaugurates tree plantation drive on Int'l Forest Day

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World