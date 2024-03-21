Israeli Air Strike Kills Three In West Bank: Palestinian Ministry
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2024 | 07:21 PM
An Israeli strike on Wednesday killed three Palestinians in a car in the occupied West Bank, including a senior Islamic Jihad militant, the Palestinian health ministry said
Jenin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) An Israeli strike on Wednesday killed three Palestinians in a car in the occupied West Bank, including a senior Islamic Jihad militant, the Palestinian health ministry said.
AFP journalists saw a crowd gathered around the charred remains of a vehicle and blood on the pavement in the northern West Bank city of Jenin after the army said "an aircraft struck two senior Islamic Jihad operatives".
The military said it had "eliminated" Ahmed Barakat, whom it accused of a May 2023 attack that killed an Israeli settler.
Three other militants were also "struck" in the attack, according to a military statement.
According to the Palestinian ministry, the strike killed three people including Barakat, and wounded one.
Islamic Jihad's armed wing confirmed in a statement that Barakat, whom it said headed its military operations in Jenin, had been killed.
Witness Amir al-Sabah, 30, said: "Suddenly there was an explosion near my car. Because of the force of the blast, my car caught fire, so I had to get out."
Emergency workers sprayed blood off the street with a hose after the strike, while a drone could be heard buzzing overhead.
Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp are a stronghold of armed Palestinian groups opposing Israel, which has occupied the West Bank since 1967.
Israeli troops regularly carry out incursions into Palestinian communities but until several months ago had rarely struck the West Bank from the air.
Violence in the territory has intensified since war broke out between Israel and Hamas, sparked by the Gaza militants' October attack on southern Israel.
According to the Ramallah-based health ministry, Israeli troops and settlers have killed at least 435 Palestinians in the West Bank since the Gaza war began.
Recent Stories
SC issues written order regarding permission to candidate for election
IRD releases groundbreaking results of end TB programme
WASA disconnects 391 connections of defaulters
Turkey's central bank hikes interest rate to 50%
Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons
DC inaugurates Gorakhpur Nursery set up by PHA on 1000 kanals
KP Govt to launch work place-based technical training project: SACM
Mass Iftar parties strengthen bond of brotherhood, mutual coexistence
KP Govt initiates work-based training scheme for technical education
India's recent acts, remarks over China's Zangnan 'serve election purpose': Chin ..
296 Head Constables of Hyderabad range promoted as ASI
Samson’s inaugurates tree plantation drive on Int'l Forest Day
More Stories From World
-
India's recent acts, remarks over China's Zangnan 'serve election purpose': Chinese analysts20 minutes ago
-
Portugal awaits new PM as final results roll in1 hour ago
-
Pakistan's exports to China up nearly 5% in Jan-Feb1 hour ago
-
Russia targets Kyiv after Putin vows revenge for border strikes1 hour ago
-
Top Slovak presidential contenders at odds over Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Canadian pair lead after World Championships short programme2 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Bentley Systems, Incorporated2 hours ago
-
Clashes between rival communities in Chad kill 422 hours ago
-
Australia says BAE to build fleet of nuclear-powered submarines2 hours ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying result3 hours ago
-
Separatist leader Puigdemont to unveil plan for Catalonia's snap May election3 hours ago
-
Russian army says captured another village in eastern Ukraine3 hours ago