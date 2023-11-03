Open Menu

Israeli Raids Kill 6 Palestinians In West Bank: Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2023 | 05:41 PM

Israeli forces on Friday killed six Palestinians in raids across the West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, as violence surges in the occupied territory in tandem with the Gaza war

Jenin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Israeli forces on Friday killed six Palestinians in raids across the West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, as violence surges in the occupied territory in tandem with the Gaza war.

It said three men aged between 17 and 26 were killed in the northern city of Jenin, a stronghold of Palestinian armed groups and the target of frequent military incursions.

According to Palestinian news agency Wafa, two of them died when a drone strike hit a house in the city's refugee camp.

The Israeli army on Friday said its forces were "operating against Hamas" across the West Bank, with operations in Jenin and the northern city of Nablus.

In the southern city of Hebron, two more Palestinians aged 33 and 36 were killed during a military raid on Fawwar refugee camp, the ministry and Wafa said.

The army said troops there "responded with fire" after Palestinians hurled Molotov cocktails and rocks at them as they seized "weapons manufacturing" equipment.

A sixth Palestinian, aged 29, died during an Israeli arrest operation in Qalandiya refugee camp between Jerusalem and the West Bank city of Ramallah, the ministry said.

The ministry also said two other Palestinians had been shot dead in Jenin late on Thursday. An army spokesperson told AFP troops were conducting "counterterrorism activities" in the area without elaborating

