Israeli Strikes Kill Six Near Damascus: Monitor

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 12:43 PM

At least six pro-government fighters, including Syrian troops, were killed in Israeli air strikes Thursday targeting positions held by Iran-backed groups near the capital Damascus, a war monitor reported

It is the fourth time this month that Israeli strikes have been reported inside Syria, keeping up a campaign against pro-Iranian forces supporting the Damascus government in the more than decade-old civil war.

"Israeli strikes killed six people, including two Syrian troops and four Iran-backed militia fighters whose nationalities remain unknown," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Britain-based monitor, which has an extensive network of sources across the country, said the raids "targeted positions and arm depots" operated by Iran-backed groups near Damascus airport, destroying several weapon caches.

The strikes also targeted air defences south of Damascus, said the Observatory, which did not elaborate on any damage.

Syrian state media said the attack came at around 1:10 am (2310 GMT Wednesday).

The official SANA news agency said air defences intercepted most of the missiles but three soldiers were killed.

The latest raids follow Israel's bombardment this week of a Syrian town near the armistice line on the Golan Heights, and strikes on a Syrian military post on February 17, and on anti-aircraft batteries at the start of the month.

The Observatory said Israel has carried out raids in Syria at least six times since the start of the year.

Asked about the latest strikes, an Israeli army spokesman said: "We don't comment on reports in foreign media".

