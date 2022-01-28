UrduPoint.com

Italian Prosecutors Press Charges Against Officer Who Allegedly Spied For Russia - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Italian prosecutors have pressed charges against second-rank captain of the Italian navy, Walter Biot, arrested in March, 2021, on charges of spying for Russia, insisting that he must be brought to justice, news media reported on Friday

The case of the naval officer, who is being held in a military prison in the city of Santa Maria Capua Vetere, is being handled by both the civil prosecutor's office in Rome and the military prosecutor's office.

According to Italian SkyTg24 broadcaster, the civil prosecutor's office charges Biot with espionage, disclosing state secrets and corruption. In turn, the military prosecutor's office accuses him of committing crimes related to "obtaining secret information for the purpose of espionage," "obtaining and disclosing information of the confidential nature," and "taking photographs for the purpose of espionage."

The officer's lawyer, Roberto De Vita, said the charges brought by two prosecutor's offices were similar, but differed in articles applying to civil and military proceedings.

The main issue is whether the information collected by Biot should be considered a political or a military secret.

In June 2021, the Italian Supreme Court of Cassation, in response to an appeal from Biot's defense, authorized the continuation of the investigation by both civil and military prosecutors, although the captain's lawyers insisted on one single trial.

On March 30, 2021, Italy's gendarmerie detained a Russian military diplomat and Biot on charges of espionage after the latter allegedly provided classified documents in exchange for 5,000 Euros ($5,600). The Russian was not arrested due to his diplomatic status, while the Italian was taken into custody. Rome declared the suspects personae non gratae and announced the immediate expulsion of two employees of the military attache's office in the Russian embassy. In late April, Russia expelled an employee of the Italian embassy in Moscow.

