UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Security Forces Arrest About 70 People In Major Counter-Mafia Operation

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 02:11 PM

Italian Security Forces Arrest About 70 People in Major Counter-Mafia Operation

Italia's Guardia di Finanza, a military force under the country's Economy Ministry, said it conducted a large-scale operation to combat organized crime early on Thursday and took about 70 people into custody

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Italia's Guardia di Finanza, a military force under the country's Economy Ministry, said it conducted a large-scale operation to combat organized crime early on Thursday and took about 70 people into custody.

Apart from the arrests, the operation also resulted in the seizure of property worth 1 billion Euros ($1.1 billion). In addition, several companies suspected of controlling the mafia were seized.

The operation was developed and conducted under the direction of the National Anti-Mafia and Anti-Terrorism Public Prosecution Office, and engaged forces from the provinces of Rome, Naples, Catanzaro, and Reggio Calabria.

According to preliminary information, the operation targeted major financial fraud with oil products. Those arrested were charged with involvement in mafia activities, money laundering, tax evasion, and other crimes.

The authorities of the concerned provinces will reveal details of the operation during a video press conference scheduled for 10:30 a.m. (11:30 GMT).

Related Topics

Oil Catanzaro Naples Rome Money From Billion

Recent Stories

Video showing Pakistani team celebrating victory g ..

20 minutes ago

Punjab govt says Jahangir Tareen is important pill ..

1 hour ago

China Dismisses Top Official in Ruili for Failing ..

1 hour ago

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing raises profit outlo ..

1 hour ago

Russia's Vector Can Update EpiVacCorona Vaccine fo ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $60.68 a barrel W ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.