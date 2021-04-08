Italian Security Forces Arrest About 70 People in Major Counter-Mafia Operation

Italia's Guardia di Finanza, a military force under the country's Economy Ministry, said it conducted a large-scale operation to combat organized crime early on Thursday and took about 70 people into custody

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Italia's Guardia di Finanza, a military force under the country's Economy Ministry, said it conducted a large-scale operation to combat organized crime early on Thursday and took about 70 people into custody.

Apart from the arrests, the operation also resulted in the seizure of property worth 1 billion Euros ($1.1 billion). In addition, several companies suspected of controlling the mafia were seized.

The operation was developed and conducted under the direction of the National Anti-Mafia and Anti-Terrorism Public Prosecution Office, and engaged forces from the provinces of Rome, Naples, Catanzaro, and Reggio Calabria.

According to preliminary information, the operation targeted major financial fraud with oil products. Those arrested were charged with involvement in mafia activities, money laundering, tax evasion, and other crimes.

The authorities of the concerned provinces will reveal details of the operation during a video press conference scheduled for 10:30 a.m. (11:30 GMT).