Italy Urges 'de-escalation' As G7 To Discuss Reported Strike On Iran
Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Capri, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani called Friday for an "absolute de-escalation" following reports that Israel carried out a strike on Iran, saying G7 counterparts would discuss it at talks in Capri.
"We invite everyone to be cautious to avoid an escalation," he told RAI news from the Italian island, where Rome is hosting a meeting between foreign ministers of the Group of Seven nations.
The G7, which includes the UK, US, France, Germany, Japan and Canada, wants an "absolute de-escalation" in the middle East, he said.
"We are monitoring the situation closely. We will address the situation with the foreign ministers at the G7 session this morning in Italy," Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on X.
Iran's state media reported explosions in the central province of Isfahan Friday, as US media quoted officials saying Israel had carried out retaliatory strikes on its arch-rival.
Recent Stories
Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of Chinese nationals
Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024
Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona
At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals
G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid
EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge
5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan
Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain
NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan
More Stories From World
-
Indonesia on alert for more eruptions from remote volcano2 minutes ago
-
5.0-magnitude quake hits Alaska Peninsula11 minutes ago
-
Foreign-invested firms in China up 20.7 percent in Q1: data11 minutes ago
-
China launches digital database of classic graphics11 minutes ago
-
Hindu nationalist Modi the favourite as India votes11 minutes ago
-
Two detained in Poland for attack on Navalny ally: Lithuania president11 minutes ago
-
International reactions after Israel's reported attack on Iran12 minutes ago
-
Eight killed in overnight Russian strikes, as Ukraine downs bomber12 minutes ago
-
Indonesia on alert for more eruptions at remote volcano22 minutes ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei drops over 1,000 points, most in 3 years22 minutes ago
-
Oil jumps, equities fall as Iran blasts fan MidEast fears22 minutes ago
-
Sodexo sees sales rise in 2024 as it gears up for Olympic meals32 minutes ago