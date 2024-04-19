Open Menu

Italy Urges 'de-escalation' As G7 To Discuss Reported Strike On Iran

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Capri, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani called Friday for an "absolute de-escalation" following reports that Israel carried out a strike on Iran, saying G7 counterparts would discuss it at talks in Capri.

"We invite everyone to be cautious to avoid an escalation," he told RAI news from the Italian island, where Rome is hosting a meeting between foreign ministers of the Group of Seven nations.

The G7, which includes the UK, US, France, Germany, Japan and Canada, wants an "absolute de-escalation" in the middle East, he said.

"We are monitoring the situation closely. We will address the situation with the foreign ministers at the G7 session this morning in Italy," Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on X.

Iran's state media reported explosions in the central province of Isfahan Friday, as US media quoted officials saying Israel had carried out retaliatory strikes on its arch-rival.

