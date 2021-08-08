UrduPoint.com

Japan Cancels Over 90 Flights In South, South-West Due To Typhoon Lupit - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) Over 90 flights have been canceled in southern and southwestern Japan due to Typhoon Lupit, the national NHK broadcaster reported on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said the typhoon was moving from the south and was forecast to reach the Kyushu Island by late Sunday.

A total of 91 flights including 56 flights by Japan Airlines, 15 by All Nippon Airways, 8 by Peach Aviation, 7 by Solaseed Air, and 3 by JetStar were suspended, according to the NHK.

The Lupit's central atmospheric pressure is 990 hectopascals, with winds reaching 20 meters per second (45 miles per hour) and maximum gusts of up to 30 meters per second. The state meteorological agency does not exclude the possibility that the precipitation speed can reach 50 millimeters per hour. The experts also warn of stronger winds and higher waves.

Typhoon Lupit was reported to have lashed the coastal provinces of China on Thursday, causing heavy downpours in other regions.

