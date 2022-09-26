Japan Imposes Sanctions Against 20 Russian Companies, One Individual - Economy Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Japan imposed sanctions on 20 Russian companies and one private individual, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday.

"Our country, as a contribution to international efforts in connection with the situation in Ukraine and taking into account the measures taken by leading countries, introduces measures to ban exports and other transactions with certain companies.

From September 26, our country introduces a ban on exports and other activities in relation to 21 organizations," the ministry said in a statement.

Mashpriborintorg, Inteko, NGO Etalon, JCS Energiya, Tambov plant October, and other companies were sanctioned, the statement added.

Thus, since the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Japan has imposed sanctions against 287 Russian companies and organizations.