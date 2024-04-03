Japan Lifts Tsunami Advisory, Okinawa Flights Resume
Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 10:10 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Japan lifted a tsunami advisory on Wednesday and check-in resumed at Okinawa's main airport where flights had been suspended following a powerful earthquake in Taiwan.
The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), which had initially warned of a risk of tsunami waves up to three metres (10 feet) high in the southern island region of Okinawa, said much smaller waves had been recorded in several locations.
On Yonaguni Island, close to Taiwan, waves of up to 30 centimetres (12 inches) arrived at 9:18 am Japan time (0018 GMT), 18 minutes after the earthquake hit.
Waves of the same height were also recorded on Miyako Island at 10:50 am, while a 20 cm wave was seen on Ishigaki Island at 10:42 am, the JMA said.
Operations at Naha Airport, the main aviation hub for Okinawa, had been suspended as a precautionary measure with incoming flights diverted elsewhere, according to a transport ministry official stationed at the airport.
But tv footage showed people being allowed to check in again later in the day.
The main shock that hit eastern Taiwan on Wednesday morning had a magnitude of 7.4, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The JMA had given a preliminary estimate of magnitude 7.5 for the earthquake, but later upgraded that to magnitude 7.7.
