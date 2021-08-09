UrduPoint.com

Japan Orders Evacuation Of 300,000 People From 3 Prefectures Over Lupit Typhoon - Reports

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 06:50 AM

Japan Orders Evacuation of 300,000 People From 3 Prefectures Over Lupit Typhoon - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Japan has ordered the evacuation of some 300,200 people from the prefectures of Hiroshima, Shimane and Ehime over the Lupit typhoon, media reported on Monday.

Japanese airline canceled 63 flights in the southwestern part of the country over the typhoon, the NHK broadcaster reported.

The Lupit's central atmospheric pressure is 985 hectopascals, with winds reaching 23 meters per second (51 miles per hour) and maximum gusts of up to 35 meters per second. The experts warn of stronger winds and higher waves.

Typhoon Lupit was reported to have lashed the coastal provinces of China on Thursday, causing heavy downpours in other regions.

