Japanese Largely Critical Of Kishida Cabinet - Poll

Published November 18, 2022

Japanese Largely Critical of Kishida Cabinet - Poll

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The disapproval rating of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government edged up 0.5 percentage points to 43.5% in November, exceeding approval for the third month straight, a poll out Friday found.

Only 27.7% of those sampled by Japanese pollster Jiji said they approved of the cabinet's performance, up 0.3 points from October. The poll was conducted among 2,000 adults from November 11-14.

The survey revealed that more than a third of the respondents were discontent about the measures taken to offset the soaring electricity and gas prices, while 33.5% said they supported the economic package.

Almost a half of the Japanese said they found the cabinet's response to North Korea's missile launches insufficient, while 19.9% said they felt the opposite. At the same time, COVID-19 response was deemed adequate by 40.1% of those polled, while 33.5% were critical of it.

