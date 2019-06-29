Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe After Talks With Putin: It Is Now More Clear What Issues to Resolve to Sign Peace Deal

(@imziishan)

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin that problems that the two countries needed to overcome to eventually secure a peace treaty had become more clear.

Abe noted that the Russian-Japanese peace treaty negotiations had become "unprecedentedly intense" after his talks with Putin in Singapore in November.

"Today, Putin and me frankly exchanged opinions on the negotiations and their prospects. It is not easy to overcome our differences on complicated problems that have not been resolved over the 70 years that have passed after the war.

However, it has now become more clear what problems we need to overcome," Abe said.

Russia and Japan are firmly committed to overcome their differences, the Japanese prime minister stressed.

"Putin and me understand better than anyone else that it is strategically important to strengthen the Japanese-Russian relations, sign the peace treaty and promote this process in every possible way. We need to follow this path," Abe said, noting that he was sure that relations would develop thanks to joint effort.