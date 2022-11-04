UrduPoint.com

Japan's Economy Minister Welcomes Decision Of Consortium To Stay In Russia's Sakhalin-1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Japan's Economy Minister Welcomes Decision of Consortium to Stay in Russia's Sakhalin-1

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday that he welcomed the decision of shareholders of the Sakhalin Oil and Gas Development Co (SODECO) to continue participating in Russia's Sakhalin-1 project.

Earlier in the day, SODECO shareholders unanimously decided to further participate in the project at an extraordinary meeting. The consortium is expected to notify the Russian operator of its decision by November 11.

"While Japan is reliant on the middle East for over 90 percent of its crude oil imports, Sakhalin 1 is an extremely important project as an alternative source outside the Middle East," Nishimura was quoted as saying by Japanese news agency Kyodo.

The Japanese government owns 50% of SODECO, which, in turn, held a 30% stake in the Sakhalin-1 project.

Other shareholders of the consortium are Itochu, Japan Petroleum Exploration (JAPEX), Marubeni and INPEX Corporation.

In early October, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to appoint a new operator to the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project to replace ExxonMobil's subsidiary, Exxon Neftegas Limited, which was the operator of the project and owned 30% of its shares.

On October 14, a new operator was officially registered in Russia. Foreign stakeholders of the project, including SODECO and India's ONGC with 30% of the shares, are required to inform a new operator whether they would continue to participate in the project in the course of a month.

Related Topics

India Russia Oil Vladimir Putin Japan Middle East October November Gas Government Industry

Recent Stories

Police take suspicious man into custody from outsi ..

Police take suspicious man into custody from outside SKH

47 minutes ago
 PM may visit Imran Khan: Interior Minister

PM may visit Imran Khan: Interior Minister

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR ag ..

Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR against attack on his life

3 hours ago
 Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry int ..

Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry into into attack on Imran Khan's ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elah ..

Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elahi

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Afghanistan by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Afghanistan by four runs

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.